TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The worst of it was a week ago says Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger.

“It was one of my darkest days, physically and mentally," Emminger said. "I couldn’t probably take ten steps just go to the bathroom. I had to force myself out of bed."

From there, Emminger improved and over the weekend he signaled he was indeed recovering after being diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month.

During the last two weeks, Emminger says he removed himself from everything to do with town government. He adds he didn’t even watch Governor Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump's daily televised briefings. He just focused on getting better.

”I did lose over twenty pounds. I don’t recommend it for anybody,” says Emminger.

The Tonawanda Supervisor says he's under doctors orders to stay at home through Saturday. But while at home, Emminger is slowly getting back to work, although he admits his stamina is still low.

“I got on a call this morning, it took a lot out of me," he said. "I just gotta build myself. Hopefully, there will be more nice days like this and I can walk around the yard a little bit and start building up my strength."

On the increasing questions about re-opening the region and lifting restrictions, Emminger asks people to remain patient.

"We still need to, in my opinion, get better testing done for everybody," he said. "Our lives won’t get back to normal until we have a vaccine, and that’s a ways away still.”

