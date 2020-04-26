TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger announced Sunday morning on his Facebook page that after 14 days, he has left coronavirus home isolation.

Emminger announced on April 14 that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and he has shared his experience through his social media platforms. He said in his original post that he contacted his family doctor after not feeling well, and his doctor told him to go to Kenmore Mercy Hospital to get tested for COVID-19.

Several days after testing positive for coronavirus, the town supervisor came down with pneumonia. Emminger posted on his Twitter account last week, saying he had a setback and had to go back to the hospital.

Nearly a week later, Emminger has completed home isolation.

"17 days after my symptoms first appeared and 14 days after I entered isolation, I am happy to report I left my isolation room at 8:00 this morning," Emminger said in the Facebook post. "It was a marathon that I could not have finished if it wasn’t for all the love/support/prayers of literally thousands. In my dark days, of which I had many, I needed and felt every one of them! I am eternally grateful to each and every one of you."

Emminger said in the post that getting coronavirus was the most physically and mentally challenging event in his life, saying he lost over 20 pounds in two weeks. He added that he felt helpless, adding that when you get COVID-19 there's nothing you can do to stop it.

"I spent many days just praying to make it through the next 5-6 hours, and I was able to fight this from home thank God," he said in the post.

Emminger says he still has to stay in quarantine for another week or so, saying the public will hear more from him in the next few days. The town supervisor also reminded people to be safe, to continue social distancing if you go outside and to wear a mask.

RELATED: Town of Tonawanda Supervisor tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Town of Tonawanda Supervisor: 'COVID is everywhere'