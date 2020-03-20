BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tesla's the latest manufacturing plant to suspend operations at its plant in South Buffalo until further notice.

It's following the lead of the big three automakers, who made similar announcements earlier this week in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

This shutdown goes into effect at the end of the workday on Monday, and it doesn't impact Tesla's factory in Nevada.

RELATED: Elon Musk offers to make ventilators if there's a shortage from coronavirus

RELATED: Panasonic files layoff date for Buffalo operation

RELATED: For sale: $50 million worth of Tesla's unused solar manufacturing gear