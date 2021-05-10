Subaru 4-Mile Chase rescheduled for second time

Organizers put off the annual race until July 15, 2022 over uncertainty over the status of the COVID-19 pandemic this summer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A popular local running event has been put off once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers announced Monday the annual Subaru 4-Mile Chase will take place now on July 15, 2022.

The race has taken place in the Elmwood Village for the past 39 years. "While we are disappointed to once again reschedule the 40th running, our overriding concern is the health and well-being of the participants, spectators, sponsors, and volunteers needed to present and coordinate the event," organizers said in a release.