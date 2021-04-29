Buffalo Marathon to take place June 26 & 27

The race will operate at 50% capacity over two days on June 26 and 27.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 2021 Buffalo Marathon will go on this year, but it will be a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Thursday morning at an event in Buffalo.

The race will operate at 50% capacity over two days, on June 26 and 27.

The 5K will be held on June 26. Two half-marathons will be held on June 27, and the marathon will also be on June 27.

"With warmer weather upon us, we are continuing to reopen our state and bringing back many iconic outdoor activities with health and safety measures in place, and this year the Buffalo Marathon will be making a comeback for its twentieth anniversary," Governor Cuomo said.

"For years, the Buffalo Marathon has marked the start of this region's summer festivities, and this year, events like this one that carry the spirit of community and perseverance have special significance for all New Yorkers who have made sacrifices for one another through the pandemic."

Each race will be broken into cohorts of 200 runners, which will align with New York State's outdoor gathering limit. Runners will be assigned an arrival time, start time, and socially distanced starting location. Runners will be staggered by speed and social distancing. Groups of runners will be staggered by start times.

The in-person awards ceremonies and results will not be held this year. All results will be provided virtually.

Buffalo Marathon Executive Director Greg Weber said, "I commend Governor Cuomo for his leadership through the course of this pandemic and for working hard to reopen our state safely and responsibly. The Buffalo Marathon has been our big summer kick-off tradition for two decades now, and thanks to the Governor's careful management and science-based decision making and the work of our dedicated county and city leaders, we now have the opportunity to celebrate the marathon's twentieth anniversary as a community."

This will be the 20th Anniversary of the Buffalo Marathon.