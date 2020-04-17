ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — With the elderly in Western New York being particularly vulnerable to dying from the coronavirus, many relatives of nursing home patients have been concerned over the death rates in area nursing homes.

Now, we have a clearer picture of just how many deaths have happened in local nursing homes. On Friday, New York State released a list of deaths by nursing home, as of April 15. The state did not include any nursing home with less than 5 deaths.

In Erie County, three nursing homes are reported to have 6 or more COVID-19 positive or presumptive-positive deaths. Garden Gate Heath Care Facility has had 11, Harris Hill Nursing Home has had 9, and Father Baker Manor has had 6.

On Thursday Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that based on Erie County Department of Health data, 42 of the 107, or 39%, of deaths up to Thursday are associated with long-term care facilities in Erie County.

This means that these three homes make up 26 of the 42 deaths, or nearly 61.9% of the long-term care facility deaths in the county, as of Thursday's data.

On Friday, Poloncarz tweeted that based on current data, 50.4% of all deaths in Erie County have been someone over 80-years-old.

