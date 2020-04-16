LANCASTER, N.Y. — In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the administration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been reluctant to release COVID-19 case data on nursing homes.

It was just last week the State Health Department began releasing nursing COVID case numbers by county.

The governor has repeated cited privacy concerns as a factor in the decision not to disclose more about residents who may have contracted the coronavirus or died after testing positive for the virus.

But it appeared today Cuomo was ready to release information on individual nursing homes. After being pressed again Thursday by reporters about not disclosing information about each state nursing home, the governor responded, “But … we are getting the data. It is coming in. When will we have it? Do we know?”

“Today,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker, seated next to the Governor during Thursday's briefing.

The Governor then said, “today,” indicating some sort of release of the data.

There is great concern for people living in nursing home. Deaths linked to the virus are concentrated in people aged 60 and up.

Family members of nursing home residents has repeatedly suggested to 2 On Your Side that they do not believe they are getting the full story on how widespread COVID-19 is in the nursing home where their relative lives.

