Some WNYers still have not received unemployment benefits from New York State

The NYSDOL says more than 1.6 million New Yorkers have gotten back pay through DocuSign.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New Yorkers are still waiting for their unemployment benefits since the pandemic began, including a man who says he hasn't received anything since he lost his job in March.

2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik worked to get him some answers on Tuesday.

Chris C. left her a voicemail asking her to do a story about his situation. He was laid off in March, and says he hasn't received any of his unemployment benefits. Dudzik called and sent a text to Chris, but she didn't hear back from him by the time this story was filed Tuesday afternoon.

In his voicemail, Chris says he tried to certify and the system told him he's now out of benefits. Like so many Western New Yorkers, Chris is relying on family to help him financially.

2 On Your Side contacted the New York State Department of Labor to find out what someone who is waiting for back pay should do. A spokesperson told us "Every state has been pushed to the brink by this unprecedented crisis -- but here in New York we have moved faster and smarter to get New Yorkers their benefits, including by launching a new, streamlined process to submit certifications from previous weeks that had been missed. More than 1.6 million New Yorkers have successfully used this online system to receive billions of dollars in benefits they had effectively left on the table."

If you have missing certifications, you will get an email with a DocuSign. But, if you have an atypical or delayed claim, you may require adjudication or additional documentation.

You may also have incorrect information or missing data that needs to be sorted out. The NYSDOL can be reached at (888) 209-8124.