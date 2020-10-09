$300 Lost Wages Assistance payments start next week in New York

The State Department of Labor said roughly 2 million people are pre-qualified. Another 435,000 people must submit an additional certification to qualify.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Roughly 2 million New Yorkers can expect a payment through the Lost Wages Assistance program next week.

The state Department of Labor said on Thursday that those people are pre-qualified for the $300 payment. Another 435,000 New Yorkers must submit an additional certification to qualify.

The program, which was approved last month, starts Friday, with payments beginning on a rolling basis next week.

"We have worked day and night to stand up this program, and millions of New Yorkers will see payments next week,” State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said in a statement. "We are emailing all New Yorkers who are receiving benefits to inform them of their status and, if needed, provide information about certifying for the Lost Wages Assistance program.

"All New Yorkers should keep an eye out for these messages and, if an additional certification is required, respond immediately.”