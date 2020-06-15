Seneca One tower work resumes

M&T Bank and Douglas Development have officially resumed construction of the Tech Hub at Seneca One.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Work to turn Buffalo's tallest building into a state-of-the art tech hub is back underway.

M&T Bank and Douglas Development said Monday they have officially resumed construction of the Tech Hub at Seneca One.

The project was launched in 2019 but came to a halt due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition to M&T, startup incubators 43 North and Techstars, as well as international business management software company Odoo will also occupy space in the 38 story tower.

Starting Monday, a major update to the building's facade got underway with the application of an apoxy paint system to bring new life and vibrancy to the appearance of the complex.

Construction on Seneca One's 115 apartments is mostly done with occupants set to move in sometime in August once work on the remaining infrastructure is completed.

M&T is poised to occupy the first ten floors sometime during the third quarter of this year, depending on the status of the pandemic at that time. The company has already told its employees it will retain the status quo until at least Labor Day.