Seneca Niagara and Seneca Allegany Casinos to require masks for indoor shows

The requirement applies to all guests and staff inside both of the resorts' Events Centers regardless of vaccination status.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — If you have plans to see any upcoming shows at either the Seneca Niagara or Seneca Allegany Events Centers, make sure you bring a mask with you.

Seneca Gaming Corporation announced Monday that starting with comedian Ron White's performance this Saturday at the Seneca Niagara Event Center, face coverings will be required for all guests and staff inside the Event Centers of both resorts. That show will be followed by John Fogerty at the Seneca Allegany Events Center on Saturday, August 28.

“In keeping with our unwavering commitment to the health and safety of our guests and team members, we believe a mask requirement inside our Events Centers, since physical distancing isn’t possible, is in everyone’s best interest,” said Kevin Nephew, Seneca Gaming Corporation President & CEO. “We want everyone to enjoy the return of live entertainment to our properties in the safest, most enjoyable way possible.”

This requirement is for the Events Centers only and does not apply to others areas of the resort where strict health and safety measures are already in place for guests and workers.