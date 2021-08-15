Billy Joel wows the crowd in Orchard Park

Concert goers relished the return of such a large scale event despite special rules in place due to the pandemic.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Fans from near and far, young and old came to get in a "New York State of Mind" at Highmark Stadium Saturday night.

There were rules in place — all fans, staff, and vendors had to wear a mask when they were in an indoor part of the stadium like a concourse or bathroom no matter what their vaccination status. But in their seats, concertgoers were free to remove their masks.

2 On Your Side's Nate Benson was in the crowd and said, "Once you get into the main concourses where you're required to wear the mask people are adhering to that, but there's no one walking around going put on your mask, put on your mask."

The perfect day to see @billyjoel live in concert! pic.twitter.com/odkqWik4al — Highmark Stadium (@BillsStadium) August 14, 2021

Even though the Bills played a couple of playoff games at Highmark Stadium earlier this year, they were limited to only 10% stadium capacity. For the Billy Joel concert, it was full capacity — something that hasn't happened "for the longest time."

Daybreak Executive Producer Corinne Lettieri could feel the excitement inside the stadium.

"You definitely do get the sense that people are like really excited to be doing stuff again and being out and being in a crowd and enjoying it. There's definitely people out here, so people are excited I think," said Lettieri.