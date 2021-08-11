Salamanca City Central School District temporarily switches to remote learning

Students will be learning remotely from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10. All afterschool activities have been canceled during this time.

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — The Salamanca City Central School District is transitioning to full remote learning over the next few days due to positive COVID-19 cases and elevated quarantine.

Students will be learning remotely from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10. During this time, all staff members will report to their assigned buildings and food service deliveries will still occur.

In addition, all afterschool activities have been canceled from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, and the Board of Education retreat that was scheduled for Nov. 9 will be virtual.

According to the school district, students who attend out of district IEP based programs will be transported along with students attending Ellicottville CTE and Big Picture programs.

To be more transparent with the public, the Salamanca City Central School District says it will be publishing the number of staff members and students who have tested positive for COVID-19 and those who have been quarantined due to close contact.

According to the school district, during the week of Oct. 21 through Oct. 27 41 individuals were quarantined, and nine individuals had tested positive for COVID-19. During the week of Oct. 28 through Nov. 5 those numbers increased to 91 individuals quarantined and 22 positive cases.

Superintendent Robert Breidenstein released a statement on the school district's official Facebook page on Friday, Nov. 5. The statement reads in part, "The district leadership team has been working closely with the Cattaraugus County Health Department since the beginning of the pandemic. Over the past several weeks, the number of positive cases in our region (Southwest Cattaraugus County) has increased and the number of quarantined and positive students and staff are also increasing. The increased positive designations and quarantined numbers are starting to impact our ability to meet program needs as students and staff are quarantined."

The Salamanca City Central School District went on to say that most of the positive cases reported were contracted outside of school. The school district says it is continuing to follow safety practices such as wearing masks, cleaning, social distancing and contact tracing.

In addition, Breidenstein says the school district believes the schools remain a safe place for both students and staff. Breidenstein said the decision to switch temporarily to remote learning was a "complicated process," and says the current numbers should not serve as an indicator for potential remote instruction in the future.