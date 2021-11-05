Erie County Health Department announces another COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids 5-11

Appointments for the Nov. 6 and Nov. 13 clinics are full, but 400 appointments are available on Nov. 20.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Parents have been eager to get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19. On Thursday, the Erie County Health Department announced that all appointments for a pediatric vaccination clinic on Saturday are full. Then on Friday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that appointments for two other vaccination clinics on Nov. 13 are full.

Erie County health commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein on Wednesday announced a vaccine clinic at Oishei Children’s Hospital for Saturday, November 6. Within 24 hours, all the 250 appointments available were filled.

Although those clinics are full, more appointments have become available. On Friday, ECDOH announced 400 more appointment available for children ages 5-11 clinics in Hamburg and Amherst for Nov. 20.

Registration for the following clinics is required:

International Preparatory School PS 98, 110 14th St., Buffalo NY 14213, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Register here

Cloverbank Elementary School (Frontier CSD), 2761 Cloverbank Rd., Hamburg NY 14075, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Register here

Sweet Home Central School District Office, 1901 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst NY 14228, 12-4 p.m. Register here

Walgreens and Rite Aid are booking appointments online right now, but they won't start giving the vaccine to 5 to 11-year-olds until Saturday.

CVS is also accepting appointments and administering shots beginning on Sunday.

Rite Aid has partnered with Amherst Central Schools to hold clinics on November 13 and December 4.

The Chautauqua County Department of Health has three large regional clinics planned to distribute the low dose vaccine approved for ages 5 to 11:

Location: Jamestown Community College Physical Education Building (290 Curtis St. Jamestown, NY)

Date/Time: Tuesday, November 9, 4-7 p.m.

Clinic Type: Indoors

Registration Format: Please pre-register at chqgov.com

Second Dose: Tuesday, November 30, 4-7 p.m.

Location: SUNY Fredonia Steele Hall (280 Central Ave. Fredonia, NY)

Date/Time: Saturday, November 13, 1-5 p.m.

Clinic Type: Indoors

Registration Format: Please pre-register at chqgov.com

Second Dose: Saturday, December 4, 1-5 p.m.

Location: Chautauqua Lake Central School Elementary gymnasium

Date/Time: Saturday, December 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Clinic Type: Indoors

Registration Format: Please pre-register at chqgov.com

Second Dose: Saturday, January 8, 2022, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.