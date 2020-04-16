BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation announced that it's donating $1.5 million to support front-line caregivers at hospitals throughout Western New York and Southeast Michigan.

“As our communities struggle during this time of uncertainty and crisis, our team felt it was vital to act immediately to provide funding and relief to groups and organizations within our focused giving areas, and larger collaborative funds supporting our regions,” said David Egner, president and CEO, Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. “We will continue to work through these extremely difficult times with our neighbors, our grantees and our partners, and rise to the challenges ahead.”

The foundation said the funds will primarily be directed to nurses aides, environmental staff, food service staff and others who are equally critical in fighting COVID-19, but might not have access to as many financial and social resources.

"Caregivers on the front lines of COVID-19 put themselves in harm’s way for the benefit of others and work tirelessly, day in and day out. It’s critical that they too are cared for," Egner said. "Our trustees and staff have been touched by stories shared by our grantees about frontline hospital workers accessing basic needs like childcare, transportation, and healthy meals. We hope these grant funds play a role in providing some comfort to these crucial workers.”

The WNY hospitals receiving funding from the donation are:

Brooks-TLC Hospital System

Catholic Health

Eastern Niagara Hospital

Great Lakes Health System of WNY (Erie County Medical Center/Kaleida Health)

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

Rochester Regional Health

UPMC Chautauqua

University of Rochester Medical Center

Buffalo VA Medical Center

Wyoming County Community Health System

In addition to the $1.5 million split between the hospitals in Michigan and WNY, the foundation donated $1 million to various charitable donations organizations in WNY.

Ralph Wilson Jr. was the founder and longtime owner of the Buffalo Bills. He grew up in Detroit, Michigan. In total, the foundation bearing his name has donated $6 million to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

