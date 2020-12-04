BUFFALO, N.Y. — To spread love and kindness during this time of uncertainty, BuffaLove donated Easter-inspired apparel to local healthcare workers in honor of the holiday.

BuffaLove donated bunny t-shirts and coffee mugs to staff at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital who are covering COVID-19 floors, the ICU and emergency room. BuffaLove says this donation was made to help brighten the day of healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Donations were also made to patients at Oishei Children's Hospital. BuffaLove says each patient will be given a little surprise Sunday morning.

Both hospitals were also given newborn BuffaLove bunny onesies for any babies born on Easter.

