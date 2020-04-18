ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County's COVID-19 map updated at noon Saturday to show 2,127 positive cases, up 104 cases from Friday.

The map shows no update to deaths in Erie County; the count still stands at 115. However, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted about half an hour before the map was updated that the Erie County Department of Health does report additional deaths on Saturday.

Poloncarz says to expect an update in the afternoon.

So far the county has tested 8,020 people.

Poloncarz also tweeted Saturday an update on hospitalizations as of April 16. He says that there is a reduction of total bed usage to 217 beds, but a slight increase to ICU bed usage (111 beds) and the use of airway assist (96 assists).

Poloncarz says that on April 16, 30 people were discharged from a hospital to either their homes or a sub-acute treatment facility. On that same day, 32 people either were admitted to the hospital or became a COVID-19 patient.

