Parents at Ken-Ton School District concerned about Erie County's mask rules

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On Tuesday night 2 On Your Side heard more from parents concerned about Erie County's mask rules for the upcoming school year.

2 On Your Side first told you Monday that all students and teachers in Erie County will have to wear a mask in the classroom regardless of vaccination status.

The Ken-Ton School District held a back-to-school information session to talk about new rules.

During the meeting, the district's superintendent urged parents to work with the district but not all parents are pleased their children have to wear a mask at school.

"The superintendent is being put between a rock and a hard place and I feel bad for all superintendents across all counties, especially with possible mask mandates going in from the governor. It's all very politicized, when you speak of case counts instead of deaths and hospitalizations, I feel like our children are being politicized in the viral pandemic that we're in," one parent said.