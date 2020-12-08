NYS reports record high of people tested for COVID-19 in a single day

Cuomo says 87,776 COVID-19 tests were reported to New York State on Tuesday, and of those tested, 700 tests came back positive for a .79 percent positive rate.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update Wednesday regarding New York State's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

New York State has reported a new record high for the number of people tested for COVID-19 in a single day. Cuomo says 87,776 COVID-19 tests were reported to New York State on Tuesday, and of those tested, 700 tests came back positive for a .79 percent positive rate.

"We're continuing to move forward protecting New Yorkers, slowing the spread and saving lives as the COVID-19 pandemic rages throughout much of the country and threatens the reduction in the numbers we've achieved here at home," Cuomo said. "New York is reaching new heights in its ability to track and trace the virus, and that's evidenced by the record number of tests—nearly 88,000—that were reported yesterday. As we prepare for the fall, I urge everyone to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and I urge local governments to enforce state guidance on reopening."

As of Tuesday, 558 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 across New York. There were 89 patients admitted that day, and 123 people in an ICU. Of those in an ICU, 62 people needed an airway assist.

Meanwhile, 63 people were discharged from New York hospitals. This brings the total number of people discharged from hospitals across the state to 73,842.

New York State reports seven people died Tuesday from COVID-19. Two of the reported deaths was here in Erie County.

At this time, 25,218 people have died from COVID-19 in New York State.