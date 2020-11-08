NY COVID-19 ICU, intubation numbers lowest since March

Cuomo announced that the number of patients in the ICU across the state have dropped to 120, which is a new low since March 15.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the COVID-19 numbers across the state on Tuesday.

Cuomo announced that the number of patients in the ICU across the state has dropped to 120, which is the lowest since March 15.

There are also 60 intubations in the state, which is also the lowest number of intubations since mid-March.

Among the other data shared include an update in deaths in the state and additional COVID-19 cases: