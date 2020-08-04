ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that New York State will make an additional $600 payment to all who filed for unemployment, which will be reimbursed by the federal government.

Under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), states will administer the additional $600 weekly payment to certain eligible individuals who are receiving unemployment benefits.

The state will also extend the period covered by unemployment benefits for another thirteen weeks, for a total of 39 weeks.

Governor Andrew Cuomo's secretary, Melissa DeRosa said Tuesday, the New York State Department of Labor has partnered with Google to bring a newly updated website for people trying to file for unemployment in New York State.

The new interface system should allow more people to sign up at one time, without crashing the website.

DeRosa said it should be ready by the middle of this week.

The State Department of Labor has also hired more staff members to help answer calls. The department hired 300 more staff, which is in addition to the 700 staff already added earlier during this pandemic.

