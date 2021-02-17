NYS extends open enrollment for health insurance until May 15

New Yorkers can apply through New York State of Health or directly through insurers.

ALBANY, N.Y. — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, having good quality health insurance is more important than ever.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the state is once again extending the deadline for New Yorkers to apply for health coverage either through New York State of Health or directly through insurers. That open enrollment period will now run through May 15, 2021.

"As we continue to navigate the huge challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and work toward rebuilding for a post-pandemic world, ensuring New Yorkers have access to affordable healthcare is more important than ever," Governor Cuomo said.

"This commonsense step to extend open enrollment aligns with the federal government's actions and will help New Yorkers keep themselves and their families safe. I encourage everyone to take this opportunity to explore the different plans NY State of Health has to offer and get insured today."

Coverage start dates will vary:

Enroll March 15: Coverage starts April 1

Enroll by April 15: Coverage starts May 1

Enroll by May 15: Coverage starts June 1

Most who enroll will also qualify for financial assistance to lower the cost of their coverage.

Consumers can apply online, by phone at 1-855-355-5777 or by connecting with a free enrollment assistor.