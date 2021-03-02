New insurance protections, rights for surrogates and parents in NYS take effect Feb. 15

According to NYS, these new insurance protections and rights were part of the governor's FY 2021 Enacted Budget, which legalized gestational surrogacy in the state.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Starting February 15, new insurance protections and rights for surrogates and parents will take effect in New York State.

According to the office of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, these new insurance protections and rights were part of the governor's FY 2021 Enacted Budget, which legalized gestational surrogacy in the state.

"When we passed legislation lifting the antiquated ban on gestational surrogacy we included the nation's strongest protections for both surrogate mothers and parents alike," Governor Cuomo said. "I remind and encourage all New Yorkers to review these new insurance protections and rights as they go through this process."

Under these new insurance protections, parents are protected from potential financial loss. According to the state, parents will be allowed to purchase insurance that would cover their financial losses "if the surrogate fails to perform under the surrogacy contract." In addition, parents will be allowed to purchase donor medical expense insurance.

For surrogates, they now have the right to obtain both health and life insurance coverage, which can be paid by the parents. According to the state, health insurance for surrogates must cover maternity care benefits, as well as preventive care and screenings relating to pregnancy.