ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in New York State continue to rise.

The total number of confirmed cases is now at 87,712 across the state. Of those, 12,226 have been hospitalized. More than 3,000 are in the ICU, and 1,941 people have died. Cuomo says 6,142 have been treated and discharged from the hospital.

The governor says the apex is estimated to hit around the end of April in New York State based on a moderate model. With minimal social distance compliance, the state estimates they will need 110,000 COVID beds and 37,000 ventilators to treat patients. If there is a higher social distance compliance, the need for COVID beds goes down to 75,000 beds and 25,000 ventilators to treat patients.

The governor announced another company that is providing test kits. Regeneron is creating 500,000 test kits at no charge to the state. The first batch has already been delivered. There's no word on which municipalities will get those tests.

Also, Corning has donated 100,000 glass tubes and have provided an additional 500,000 at reduced cost and expedited delivery.

Cuomo also announced that the state is closing down all New York City playgrounds in an effort to reduce density.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk