NY plans crackdown on vaccine fraud as rollout continues

The NYS Attorney General's Office announced they have opened an investigation into ParCare Community Health Network’s distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York’s governor announced a crackdown on potential vaccine fraud as his state hopes to provide an initial vaccine dose to 400,000 people by the week’s end.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, has touted his state’s vaccination efforts even as the nation as a whole is short of reaching the federal government’s goal of injecting 20 million Americans with the first dose by the end of December.

Cuomo said providers who engage in fraud to obtain vaccines could face up to $1 million fine and the loss of all state licenses under an executive order he plans to sign Monday.

The governor said state police are referring an investigation of health care provider Parcare Community Health Network to the state attorney general’s office.

