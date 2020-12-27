New York investigating reports of vaccine fraud in Orange County

The state says Parcare Community Health Network was not supposed to receive COVID-19 vaccine and is now diverting it to whoever wants it.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. — The New York State Department on Health is investigating reports of vaccine fraud at a facility in Orange County.

The state said Parcare Community Health Network was not supposed to receive COVID-19 vaccine and is now diverting it to whoever wants it.

This goes against the state's plan to administer it first to frontline health care workers, as well as nursing home residents and staffers.

The New York State Police is now conducting a criminal investigation, with plans to prosecute those involved to the fullest extent of the law.

The state's health department issued a statement on Saturday:

"The State Department of Health has been made aware of reports that Parcare Community Health Network, an Orange County provider, may have fraudulently obtained COVID-19 vaccine, transferred it to facilities in other parts of the state in violation of state guidelines, and diverted it to members of the public, contrary to the state's plan to administer it first to frontline healthcare workers, as well as nursing home residents and staffers.

"We take this very seriously and DOH will be assisting State Police in a criminal investigation into this matter. Anyone found to have knowingly participated in this scheme will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."