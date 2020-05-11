Niagara Falls City School District to become first area school district COVID-19 testing site

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls City School District will become the area's first school district COVID-19 testing site.
The New York State Department of Health (DOH) has approved the district's testing license which will run from November 23, 2020 – November 23, 2022.
"I am pleased to have the opportunity to provide this service for our school district community,” said Niagara Falls City School District Medical/Laboratory Director Dr. Jo Silvaroli, Nurse Practitioner. Students and staff who have received a negative rapid test result will now be able to return to work and in-school learning sooner; as long as their symptoms are improving and they are fever-free for 24 hours without medication.”
The district will provide a rapid swab test for COVID-19 with results available within 15 minutes which will be performed by district nurses. The tests will be free.
“Students who had to wait three to seven days to receive their test results and were subject to quarantine missed vital time in the classroom,” said Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie. “Rapid testing protects and preserves the education time our students need.”