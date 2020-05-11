Niagara Falls City School District to become first area school district COVID-19 testing site

The district will provide a rapid swab test for COVID-19 with results available within 15 minutes.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls City School District will become the area's first school district COVID-19 testing site.

The New York State Department of Health (DOH) has approved the district's testing license which will run from November 23, 2020 – November 23, 2022.

"I am pleased to have the opportunity to provide this service for our school district community,” said Niagara Falls City School District Medical/Laboratory Director Dr. Jo Silvaroli, Nurse Practitioner. Students and staff who have received a negative rapid test result will now be able to return to work and in-school learning sooner; as long as their symptoms are improving and they are fever-free for 24 hours without medication.”

