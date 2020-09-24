Niagara Falls cancels Firefighter Memorial Service due to COVID-19

The annual event honors department members who have died in the past year. Members who passed away in 2020 will be remembered at next year's service.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — An event to honor and remember members of the Niagara Falls Fire Department who have passed away this year will not take place as scheduled due to the pandemic.

The Niagara Falls Fire Department Mutual Aid Association was set to hold the annual Fire Department Memorial Service on Saturday, October 3.

Due to the restrictions on social gatherings, the decision was made to cancel for this year. Members who have passed away in 2020 will be remembered at next year's service, set for October 2021.