LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health reported Tuesday the first coronavirus-related (COVID-19) death in the county.

Health officials say the resident was a 58 year-old male with no underlying health conditions.

“We offer our condolences to the family and we want them to know our whole community stands with them in their time of grief,” said Daniel J. Stapleton, Niagara County Public Health Director.

“This pandemic has claimed many lives across our state, country and world and each one is a reminder that we must all do our part to bring the COVID-19 crisis to an end,” Stapleton added. “Community spread is still occurring and it is important for our residents to stay home, wash their hands and maintain a six foot distance from others. You are not only protecting your own health, you are protecting the health of others.”

Niagara County is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19, brining the total to 143.

One hundred and two people are currently in isolation; 86 at home and 16 in the hospital.

Forty one people have recovered.

