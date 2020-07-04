NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — On Tuesday, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced a corrections officer in the county has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the unidentified corrections officer has not been at work in two weeks after developing symptoms of coronavirus. The officer is recovering at home, according to the department. This is the first confirmed case of a Niagara County Sheriff's Office employee testing positive for COVID-19.

"The safety and health of our staff is my number one priority," said acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti. "I am thankful that our officer is recovering at home from this virus and our staff remains diligent in trying to prevent COVID-19 from entering the Niagara County Correctional Facility."

The Sheriff's Office said that the Niagara County Correctional Facility has been out in front of the pandemic and have put all precautions in place for the health and safety of staff and inmates. The Sheriff's Office said they shut down all visitation programs early last month and have been screening everybody in the facility. The Sheriff's Office said corrections officers and staff have been issued protective equipment, including N95 masks. Deep cleaning of the facility has also been enhanced in all areas of the Correctional Facility.

