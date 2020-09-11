Niagara County Legislature cancels Monday committee meetings due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Several members of the Niagara County Legislature's majority caucus were possibly exposed to COVID-19, according to Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh announced Monday evening that the Niagara County Legislature canceled its committee meetings on Monday, due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

Wydysh says several members of the Niagara County Legislature's majority caucus, including Wydysh, were told Monday afternoon that were possibly exposed to the virus and must quarantine in result. Wydysh says even though they were following safety guidelines, they still must quarantine since they were in the same room for over an hour with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Wydysh says Niagara County will most likely move to virtual meetings for the next few weeks so county business can keep moving forward.

In a provided statement Wydysh also asked Niagara County residents to continue to wear masks, keep social distance and do whatever else they can to minimize their exposure to COVID-19 so the county can get back on track.

You can read Wydysh's full statement below:

"Several members of the Niagara County Legislature's majority caucus, including myself, were informed this afternoon that we must quarantine as a result of having been potentially exposed to the COVID-19 virus. While we were following safety guidelines, the fact that we were in the same room for more than an hour with the person who tested positive necessitates the quarantine. As we just found this out near the end of the work day, we had to cancel tonight's committee meetings. In order to keep county business moving forward, we will most likely move to virtual meetings for the next few weeks.