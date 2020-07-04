LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday they will now allow people to register their vehicles and obtain or transfer license plates.

These are currently the only services they are offering and they're only available to Niagara County residents.

“When we had to close the DMV offices due to COVID-19, we said we would continue to re-evaluate to see what services were in highest demand and how we might provide them,” said Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski in a statement. “It’s clear one of our biggest issues is vehicle registrations. While we have a process for handling work that comes directly from car dealers, we had no process for those who bought a used car from a non-dealer or were looking to put a vehicle back on the road.”

The new process will be done through the mail and will require several steps. This process can only be used for vehicles, motorcycles, R.V. and trailers.

“We regret that we have to limit this to Niagara County residents only, but we are working with limited staff and resources,” said Jastrzemski. “My office will continue to look for ways to make additional services available to our residents as we all wait for life to return to normal.”

For details on this process visit https://www.niagaracounty.com/Departments/Motor-Vehicles-Department.

Those with expired registrations do not have to do anything at this time, as NYS has extended the registration expirations dates until further notice.