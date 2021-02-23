Niagara County COVID-19 positivity rate declines over 49 days, from 10.4% to 2.7%

As counties recover from the post-holiday COVID surge, Niagara County sees improvement over nearly two months, cutting its positivity rate to a quarter what it was.

On January 2 and 3, the seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate in Niagara County was 10.4 percent, the highest it has been in 2021.

The rate hovered at 10 percent or higher until January 9, when the rate dropped to 9.8 percent, and it's been decreasing since.

As of February 21, the state reports Niagara County having a COVID-19 seven-day rolling positivity rate of 2.7 percent. The rate had just dropped below 3 percent on February 19 for the first time since November 6.

Currently, Niagara County reports having 303 active cases of COVID-19 in its' area. Of those cases, 298 are isolating at home, and five are in the hospital, as of the county's February 23 report.

The county says it has seen 14,787 cases to date, of which 14,199 have recovered and 285 have died. Niagara County residents have been tested for COVID-19 321,083 times.

