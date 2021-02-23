COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decrease in Western New York region

According to the state, 245 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region on Sunday.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Based on the latest data from the New York State Department of Health, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region continues to drop.

According to the state, 245 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region on Sunday. This equates to .02 percent of the region's population.

New York State reports that 38 percent of hospital beds would be available in the region within seven days under a "surge plan."

Meanwhile, the region's percent positive rate fluctuated over the past three days. The Western New York region had a percent positive rate of 2.87 percent on Friday, which dropped to 2.28 percent on Saturday, and increased to 2.47 percent on Sunday.

Below is the current rolling average of percent positive rates for all eight counties in our area:

Genesee 4.6 percent

Wyoming 4.2 percent

Erie 3.6 percent

Cattaraugus 3.3 percent

Niagara 2.9 percent

Orleans 2.4 percent

Allegany 2.1 percent

Chautauqua 1.9 percent

Statewide, 142,019 tests were reported to New York on Sunday. Of those tests, 6,146 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 4.33 percent.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state increased Sunday to 5,804. Of those hospitalized, 1,148 were in the ICU; 780 of which required intubation.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office reports that 89 people died from COVID-19 in New York State on Sunday, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state to 37,941.