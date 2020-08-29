'Unruly' 93-year-old man forces emergency landing at Buffalo airport

After an investigation, the NFTA said the man 'became extremely confused while on board.' He left the plane without incident and cooperated with police.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — An "unruly" 93-year-old man forced an emergency landing Friday night at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority through a statement said its transit police and the Buffalo Airport Fire Department responded at the scene shortly before 8 p.m.

The NFTA said the man "became unruly and at times violent while on board, forcing the Alaska Airline to land at the Buffalo Airport."

After an investigation, the NFTA said the man "became extremely confused while on board." The man was questioned about his behavior, and NFTA Transit Police detectives talked to witnesses and flight crew members.

The man left the plane without incident and cooperated with police.

The New York-to-Seattle flight with 60 people on board departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport.

No one was injured, and the plane took off again shortly before 9 p.m.