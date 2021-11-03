Sean Ryan says he tested positive for COVID

The state senator says even though he was feeling fine, he went for a test after a close contact tested positive.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — State Senator Sean Ryan says he's tested positive for coronavirus.

In a Wednesday afternoon tweet, the senator said despite feeling fine he went for a test after learning a close contact tested positive. Ryan's test came back positive as well.

The 60th district representative says he's fully vaccinated and currently symptom free.

Earlier Wednesday, Erie County announced that it would partner with Oishei Children's Hospital this weekend to get children vaccinated against COVID-19.

This announcement comes after the FDA authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11. This has also been recommended by the CDC.

