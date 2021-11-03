Erie County planning COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children

Erie County is partnering with Oishei Children's Hospital on Saturday to get kids between the ages of 5 and 11 years old vaccinated against COVID-19.

This announcement comes after the FDA authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11. This has also been recommended by the CDC.

According to Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein, the county received about 2,000 doses Wednesday morning. Burstein says these doses are a different formulation than the doses meant for adults.

The first clinic will take place Saturday, Nov. 6. The clinic is only meant for children between 5 years old and 11 years old. Any parents looking to get their child vaccinated must call the Erie County Department of Health's COVID-19 hotline at (716) 858-2929 to register

Burstein says it is also planning clinics with schools on Nov. 13 and Nov. 20. There will be three sites each day in the northtowns, southtowns and in the City of Buffalo. More information about registration for these sites will be announced soon, according to Burstein.