BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are committed to getting our viewers answers on the issues going on at the New York State Department of Labor leaving thousands of people who filed unemployment claims hanging.

2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik was able to get some answers from the Department of New York State Labor Commissioner. This is the first time since the New York State on Pause Order started that we've been able to ask the Commissioner herself a question.

“We have received hundreds of calls and emails from people in Western New York, and across the state, who've been waiting eight weeks, seven weeks, six weeks for payment. Bottom line, when will people be getting their money? Because at this point, they aren't able to pay their bills," Dudzik asked.

"I completely understand that. This is a terrible, terrible situation for people. One thing we are doing of course, is making sure that people who are already in the system are going to get their retro payment," New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said.

"We are, as I said, processing people every day, and those people also will be getting the contact to make sure that we can go back and backdate their claims as well. There are a number of reasons for why some take longer than others. You know, the people who had the backdated certifications, that's going to be about $480 million going out the door soon, so that will make a lot of people better.

"But again, you know, this is, as I say to everybody, everybody's work history is individual and some people are able to go in files, completely was online, never talked to anybody and three weeks later they get their payment other people have much more complicated claims. We are working to make sure that everybody is handled and made whole as soon as possible."

We have also requested a one-on-one interview with Reardon. We were told Wednesday morning that she wasn't available Wednesday but would be holding the afternoon news conference over the phone.

We were also told our request would be forwarded along.

We'll keep asking, so we can get you answers.

