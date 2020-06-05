WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Western New York mom having problems getting her unemployment payments had to make a tough choice about her son's living arrangement.

Wednesday, 2 On Your Side’s Kelly Dudzik talked with Jodi Still. Still is unemployed right now, and since she hasn't gotten her benefits yet, she sent her son to live with his dad in Colorado. Still is an artist and a substitute teacher for Williamsville schools. With distance learning happening and art shows canceled, she's been waiting for her first unemployment check since March.

Her son Noah is 19 and he is on the autism spectrum.

With money running out, Still made the tough decision to have Noah live with his father until her financial situation gets better.

"We just decided that it was better for him to go out there, as his father's retired military, and so he has a set income. And, it was pretty much, he needs structure. And so, we just decided to go ahead and let him go out there. And so, this past weekend, I just had to drive him to St. Louis. His father came from Colorado, and then we handed him off. I handed him off and let him go. Let him go," says Still.

"Did you ever think you'd have to make a decision like that?" asked Dudzik.

"No, not at all. I mean, I mean, he certainly has been with his father before back and forth, but not under these circumstances. I mean, he's on a pretty strict diet, you know, we try to keep him no sugar, and gluten free, and different things, and when you don't know, you know, where, how you're going to be able to buy groceries and, and things like that. You just, you know, I'm living on mac and cheese. I can't feed him that and so yeah, so we made we made that decision, and I go out there it was very difficult," says Still.

Still doesn't know when Noah will be able to move back here.