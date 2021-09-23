New York State Health Commissioner submits resignation

Dr. Howard Zucker submitted his resignation to Gov. Kathy Hochul, and she accepted it.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The commissioner of the New York State Department of Health has resigned from his job.

Governor Kathy Hochul revealed the news during a COVID briefing on Thursday. She said he submitted his resignation and she accepted it.

She said, "I agree with his decision. He has been a dedicated public servant for over seven and a half years. He worked hard during the pandemic, and I want to thank him for his service on behalf of the people, the state."

Zucker led the state through the COVID-19 pandemic. He also came under fire, along with former Governor Andrew Cuomo, for the state's response to the pandemic and the handling of nursing home COVID deaths.