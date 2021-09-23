New York State Health Commissioner submits resignation

ALBANY, N.Y. — The commissioner of the New York State Department of Health has resigned from his job.
Governor Kathy Hochul revealed the news during a COVID briefing on Thursday. She said he submitted his resignation and she accepted it.
She said, "I agree with his decision. He has been a dedicated public servant for over seven and a half years. He worked hard during the pandemic, and I want to thank him for his service on behalf of the people, the state."
Zucker led the state through the COVID-19 pandemic. He also came under fire, along with former Governor Andrew Cuomo, for the state's response to the pandemic and the handling of nursing home COVID deaths.
Hochul says Zucker will stay on until his successor is named.