x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

New York State Health Commissioner submits resignation

Dr. Howard Zucker submitted his resignation to Gov. Kathy Hochul, and she accepted it.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The commissioner of the New York State Department of Health has resigned from his job. 

Governor Kathy Hochul revealed the news during a COVID briefing on Thursday. She said he submitted his resignation and she accepted it. 

She said, "I agree with his decision. He has been a dedicated public servant for over seven and a half years.  He worked hard during the pandemic, and I want to thank him for his service on behalf of the people, the state."

Zucker led the state through the COVID-19 pandemic. He also came under fire, along with former Governor Andrew Cuomo, for the state's response to the pandemic and the  handling of nursing home COVID deaths.

Hochul says Zucker will stay on until his successor is named.

Related Articles