ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday morning that he will be signing another executive order, which will allow independent pharmacists to conduct diagnostic COVID-19 tests.

Since New York State has boosted lab capacity, Cuomo says the state now needs to increase the number of COVID-19 collection sites. The governor says allowing these pharmacies to be testing locations will help the state take advantage of the increased lab capacity, thus allowing for more tests to be conducted.

Currently there are over 5,000 independent pharmacies in the state.

Cuomo also announced that New York State is expanding its coronavirus diagnostic testing criteria so all first responders, frontline healthcare workers and essential workers can be tested.

On Saturday, Cuomo announced that healthcare workers in New York City received antibody testing and that NYPD, New York State Police and transit and transport workers will also be eligible for antibody testing beginning next week.

The governor says the list of people who qualify for testing will continue to expand as testing capacity increases. New York officials say the state is adding as much testing capacity as possible.

At this time, New York State is conducting more tests per capita than any country around the world, according to the governor.

