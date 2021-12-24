People line up at COVID testing locations on Christmas Day

Rapid COVID testing was recommended by health officials leading up to Christmas weekend family gatherings. It appears quite a few took the advice to get tested.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rapid COVID testing has been recommended by health officials leading up to Christmas weekend family gatherings.

On Christmas Day Saturday, lines were spotted at some COVID testing locations, including the Marriott on Millersport Highway near the University at Buffalo North Campus.

While Gov. Kathy Hochul's office had yet to provide a daily COVID update on Saturday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said that for Thursday, there were 292 COVID patients in the hospital. That was a decrease of 24 patients from the day before.

Governor Hochul did offer a Christmas Day address. She called the past 20 months difficult for every New Yorker, acknowledging that there's fear and uncertainty during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, she applauded health care workers for always showing up to help others during trying times.

"I just want to thank every single New Yorker, for all you've done and will do to keep each other safe during this holiday season," she said in a video that was posted to Twitter on Saturday morning.

"That means getting vaccinated and boosted talking to that loved one who hasn't been vaccinated yet and making sure they do, and wearing your mask, and when in doubt, be sure to be tested."

This was the 57th governor's first Christmas Day address. She and her husband celebrated their first Albany Christmas on Saturday morning by attending Mass at the historic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

On Friday, the New York State Department of Health issued a Health Advisory to health care providers on an upward trend in pediatric hospitalizations associated with COVID-19.