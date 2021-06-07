New York closing in on 70% of adults receiving at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Governor Cuomo said when that mark is reached, all reopening guidance across commercial and social settings will be lifted.

NEW YORK — A big milestone in New York's battle against the coronavirus is very close at hand.

Governor Cuomo announced Monday that 68.6% of adults in the state have currently received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The governor said when that number reached 70%, all reopening guidance, both commercial and social, will be lifted in the state. That means no more capacity restrictions, social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting protocols, health screenings and contact tracing will be necessary.

The governor said some institutional restrictions will continue, including those for large venues, schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional and healthcare facilities.

At 0.66%, New York currently has one of the lowest COVID-19 positive rate in the country. The WNY region, as well, currently stands at 0.66% positive. All regions are below 1.0% positivity for the first time since August 19 of last year. The WNY region currently stands at 0.66% positive. The region includes Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.