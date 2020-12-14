Coronavirus vaccinations have begun in New York

ICU nurse gets first vaccine in NY state

NEW YORK — The first New Yorker received a COVID-19 vaccination Monday morning.

Critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens got what New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called the first shot given in the state's campaign to vaccinate front line health care workers.

The largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history is underway with health workers getting the first shots. "Relieved” is the reaction of one of the first health workers to get the shot Monday.

Hospitals are rolling out the first small shipments, as boxes of precious frozen vials arrive at locations around the country. The injections begin what will be the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history to try to beat back the coronavirus — a day of hope amid grief as the nation's death roll nears a staggering 300,000.