NEW YORK — Mother's Day social-distance style will require a lot of imagination mixed with love.

There are so-called trips around the world to be set up at home. Treats made and delivered by neighbors.

Fresh garden plantings dug from a safe 6 feet away. Some people are planning lawn brunches and hand-made banners to display below mom's window at her assisted living facility.

Some medical facilities are trying to help by collecting voice and video recordings from locked-out relatives when patients are unable to manage the technology on their own.

