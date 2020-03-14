MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Monroe County has confirmed its second case of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello made the announcement Saturday morning during a news conference. Bello also announced that he is declaring a local state of emergency.

Monroe County health officials say the second confirmed case of coronavirus is a 60-year-old woman. Health officials say they learned about this Friday night, and she is currently hospitalized.

They also added they do not believe she came in contact with the other Monroe County patient who tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week, nor did the second patient have any contact with people who are currently quarantined at SUNY Brockport.

Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said the second patient's diagnosis is not believe to be travel-related.

Officials say she worked at Arcadia Middle School in Greece, NY on March 4.

Health officials in Monroe County are doing "contact tracing," which involves tracking the 60-year-old woman's movements and contact with people to determine where she may have contracted the illness. By contact tracing, health officials will be able to determine if she may have spread the coronavirus to others.

In addition, officials in Monroe County are closing schools to practice social distancing. Greece Central Schools will be closed until further notice. Officials from the health department say closing will allow them to clean more properly and would further prevent the spread of coronavirus.

