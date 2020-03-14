New York State has reported its first death from the new coronavirus.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that the patient was an 82-year-old woman with emphysema who died at a hospital in New York City. She died on Friday.

More than 500 New Yorkers have been diagnosed so far with COVID-19, the new illness that has sickened people around the globe.

The governor said of the 524 cases confirmed as of Saturday, just over 20-percent of those who were diagnosed are currently hospitalized. That number increased by 100 patients since Friday.

Governor Cuomo said the state did 700 tests.

"The number of positive cases is more a function of the number of tests we're taking," said Cuomo. "The more tests we take, the more that number will go up. Nobody believes there's only 500 cases of coronavirus in New York today. We believe there are thousands of people who have coronavirus, maybe tens of thousands. We believe there are thousands of people, maybe tens of thousands who have had coronavirus and have resolved that never knew they had it. So the 524 cases doesn't mean there are 524 positive people. It means the testing capacity is going up."

The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.

RELATED: House passes aid bill after Trump declares virus emergency

RELATED: Monroe County Health Department looking for 4 individuals who traveled on a bus with coronavirus patient

RELATED: Does Western New York have enough hospital beds to handle coronavirus?