Mask dispute leads to arrest of Chautauqua County man

Police say the Mayville man held a bank employee up against a glass cubicle after being told he needed to wear a mask to be in the building.

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. — A Mayville man is facing a list of charges after an incident inside a Chautauqua County bank last week.

Officers from the Lakewood-Busti police department responded to a call of a disorderly person Wednesday, July 22 inside the Lakewood Keybank. When they got there they found Gerald Hewes, Jr. holding a bank employee up against a glass cubicle and screaming obscenities. Hewes then started to fight with officers who were trying to bring the situation under control.

After calm was restored, police say the whole thing started when Hewes, who was not wearing a mask, was told he needed to wear one due to COVID-19 company guidelines or leave the building.