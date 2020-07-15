x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

coronavirus

Mask mandates: These businesses are requiring face coverings

The national list of businesses and restaurants requiring customers to wear masks or face coverings is growing.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many businesses have begun to require customers to wear a mask or face covering before entering, regardless of whether or not it is required by that county, city or state.

What follows is a list of businesses that have announced that customers at all of their locations nationwide will be required to wear masks or face coverings before entering. This story will be updated as more stores make similar announcements.

  • Apple
  • Best Buy
  • Costco
  • CVS (Beginning July 20)
  • Dollar Tree
  • Kohl's (Beginning July 20)
  • Kroger's
  • Sam's Club (Beginning July 20)
  • Starbucks
  • Target (Beginning August 1)
  • Walmart (Beginning July 20)

RELATED: Target, CVS join list of retailers requiring face masks in all stores nationwide

RELATED: Kohl's to require customers to wear masks in all stores starting July 20

RELATED: Reopening Report Card: What parents can do now to protect kids when schools reopen

RELATED: Watch: Get answers to your questions about masks directly from an expert

RELATED: Walmart and Sam's Club will soon require all shoppers to wear face masks

RELATED: Coronavirus under control in 8 weeks if everyone wears masks, CDC director says

RELATED: Gov. Mike DeWine to address Ohioans on state of COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday afternoon

RELATED: Locals share another round of 'Good News' with Jay Crawford

RELATED: VERIFY: Separating fact, fiction in viral claims about Wayfair, human trafficking

RELATED: Best Buy to require customers to wear face mask in stores

RELATED: Report: Browns' Myles Garrett close to 5-year, $125 million extension

RELATED: Ohio State athletics resumes voluntary workouts

RELATED: Florida mom loses two children to COVID-19 in 11 days

RELATED: Odell Beckham Jr. says he almost retired after 2017 injury

RELATED: Akron City Council unanimously passes law requiring face coverings throughout the city

RELATED: Demand for robot cooks rises as kitchens combat COVID-19

RELATED: White House turns on Dr. Fauci as President Trump minimizes virus spike