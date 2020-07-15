Mask mandates: These businesses are requiring face coverings

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many businesses have begun to require customers to wear a mask or face covering before entering, regardless of whether or not it is required by that county, city or state.
What follows is a list of businesses that have announced that customers at all of their locations nationwide will be required to wear masks or face coverings before entering. This story will be updated as more stores make similar announcements.
- Apple
- Best Buy
- Costco
- CVS (Beginning July 20)
- Dollar Tree
- Kohl's (Beginning July 20)
- Kroger's
- Sam's Club (Beginning July 20)
- Starbucks
- Target (Beginning August 1)
- Walmart (Beginning July 20)