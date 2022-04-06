KSL Diagnostics launches antibody test to measure immunity against COVID-19

The COVID-19 Immune Index measures the effectiveness of protection against the virus through a blood test.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you have been curious about your protection against COVID-19, KSL Diagnostics, Inc., developed a antibody test that can measure just that.

On Monday, KLS announced the launch of its COVID-19 Immune Index to monitor the effectiveness of COVID-19 virus protection through a blood test.

“There is a lot of variability in antibody levels over time after infection, vaccination and boosters. Guidance is constantly changing, but good tools to help people better understand their immune status have not been available,” said Kevin Lawson, president and CEO of KSL. “The COVID-19 Immune Index™ provides an accurate report for those who are immunocompromised, at risk with co-morbidities, re-entering the workplace or traveling. Understanding your level of immunity can provide peace of mind as we move past the pandemic.”

The test will allow for people to have a better understanding of their risk level for COVID-19 infection and possible complications.

KLS developed the test in collaboration with the University at Buffalo Center for Advanced Technology in Big Data and Health Sciences (UB CAT).

“UB CAT, a program of Empire State Development’s Division of Science, Technology and Innovation (NYSTAR), supports university-industry collaborations to accelerate innovative ideas to market. The success of this project is a testimony to the strength of partnerships between university experts, industry partners and New York State resources to quickly make new commercial products available—in this case, to help people navigate the continued uncertainties of COVID-19,” said Smitha James, associate director for UB CAT.